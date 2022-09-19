Assault allegations raised against candidate Mike Franken; Des Moines Police close case as “unfounded”

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Back in April 2022, a police report was filed alleging that U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken made “inappropriate” contact with a former campaign worker.

Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken’s campaign until she says she was fired at the end of February. She filed a report with Des Moines police in April claiming she was assaulted outside a Des Moines bar in March. According to the police report, she told police that her assailant “grabbed the collar of the vest she was wearing and kissed her on the mouth” before she could “pull away” from him.

Des Moines Police determined there was insufficient information and evidence to pursue a criminal investigation and closed the case as unfounded.

A campaign spokesperson for Franken sent KCRG the following message:

“These allegations are false. This accusation was investigated by the Des Moines Police Department and the Polk County Attorney’s Office who found no wrongdoing and closed the case as unfounded.”- campaign spokesperson

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.