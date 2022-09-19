Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Assault allegations raised against candidate Mike Franken; Des Moines Police close case as “unfounded”

Mike Franken wins Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate
Mike Franken wins Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Back in April 2022, a police report was filed alleging that U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken made “inappropriate” contact with a former campaign worker.

Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken’s campaign until she says she was fired at the end of February. She filed a report with Des Moines police in April claiming she was assaulted outside a Des Moines bar in March. According to the police report, she told police that her assailant “grabbed the collar of the vest she was wearing and kissed her on the mouth” before she could “pull away” from him.

Des Moines Police determined there was insufficient information and evidence to pursue a criminal investigation and closed the case as unfounded.

A campaign spokesperson for Franken sent KCRG the following message:

“These allegations are false. This accusation was investigated by the Des Moines Police Department and the Polk County Attorney’s Office who found no wrongdoing and closed the case as unfounded.”- campaign spokesperson

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
A message on the video screen at Kinnick Stadium urging spectators to evacuate seating areas...
Lightning puts Hawkeyes on hold multiple times in Kinnick Stadium
12 staff members from the same Iowa school have been diagnosed with breast cancer in less than...
12 staff members from same Iowa school diagnosed with breast cancer in less than 10 years
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
Severe weather possible on Sunday
Person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, Sept. 19th, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, September 19th, 2022
Expert: Many tractors don’t have safety feature required for around 35 years
How medical staff is trained to recognize and intervene on signs of human trafficking
How medical staff is trained to recognize and intervene on signs of human trafficking
How medical staff is trained to recognize and intervene on signs of human trafficking
How medical staff is trained to recognize and intervene on signs of human trafficking