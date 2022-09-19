Show You Care
Around 100 people walk a mile in Iowa City for an end to Alzheimer’s

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States according to the CDC. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66 thousand according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser is the Alzheimer’s Associations largest fundraiser The Iowa City chapter is aiming to raise 70 thousand dollars...they’ve already collected about half of that. As part of the walk, people wrote their names on flowers, with each color having a special meaning. A yellow flower is if you are a caregiver, caring for someone with Alzheimer’s. A purple flower is for those who are people who have lost someone to the disease. An orange flower represents supporters and advocates for a world without Alzheimer’s. A blue flower is for those who are currently living with Alzheimer’s.

