Arlington woman charged with child endangerment after drug bust

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Fairfield St.

During the search, authorities found an illegal substance, a firearm, and multiple paraphernalia items.

36-year-old Holley Robbins was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

