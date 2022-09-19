Show You Care
Arlington woman charged with child endangerment after drug bust

Drug bust in Arlington
Drug bust in Arlington(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Fairfield St.

During the search, authorities found an illegal substance, a firearm, and multiple paraphernalia items.

36-year-old Holley Robbins was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

