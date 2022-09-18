Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight

Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a wet and stormy Saturday night across Eastern Iowa, and more storms are in the forecast over the next 24 hours. Most of the area is waking up to clouds with pockets of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Most of Sunday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising into the 80s.

However, storms are expected to redevelop south of Highway-30 this evening and continue through the night’s first half. Storms are expected to become strong to severe, with large hail, high winds, and tornadoes possible. You can have multiple ways to get warnings overnight with either the First Alert Weather App or your NOAA Weather Radio. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s and 60s.

After storms move out tonight, the first half of the workweek looks dry and hot, with highs in the 80s and even the 90s through Tuesday. However, a mid-week cold front will cool temperatures into the 70s on Wednesday and the 60s starting on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 staff members from the same Iowa school have been diagnosed with breast cancer in less than...
12 staff members from same Iowa school diagnosed with breast cancer in less than 10 years
A message on the video screen at Kinnick Stadium urging spectators to evacuate seating areas...
Lightning puts Hawkeyes on hold multiple times in Kinnick Stadium
Centerville Police Officer fired
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation
Remains of a structure fire outside of Coggon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to...
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, September 18
Showers and storms continue across eastern Iowa.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, September 17
Scattered storms likely Saturday night.
Stormy evening for some, with potentially more to come Sunday
Scattered storms likely Saturday night.
First Alert Forecast