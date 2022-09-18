Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a wet and stormy Saturday night across Eastern Iowa, and more storms are in the forecast over the next 24 hours. Most of the area is waking up to clouds with pockets of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Most of Sunday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising into the 80s.

However, storms are expected to redevelop south of Highway-30 this evening and continue through the night’s first half. Storms are expected to become strong to severe, with large hail, high winds, and tornadoes possible. You can have multiple ways to get warnings overnight with either the First Alert Weather App or your NOAA Weather Radio. Overnight lows will cool into the 50s and 60s.

After storms move out tonight, the first half of the workweek looks dry and hot, with highs in the 80s and even the 90s through Tuesday. However, a mid-week cold front will cool temperatures into the 70s on Wednesday and the 60s starting on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.