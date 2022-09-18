Stormy evening for some, with potentially more to come Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An active period is ahead for eastern Iowa, with a weather pattern more fitting for early- to mid-summer than late September.

Showers and storms are possible this evening into tonight, with heavy downpours and lightning likely with any storms. A few could be on the stronger side of things with some hail or strong winds, too, though this is not expected to be widespread. Temperatures tonight fall toward the mid 60s.

After storms wrap up in the morning, a bit of a break is expected. Then, additional storms are possible south of Highway 20 toward late afternoon through the evening. If everything comes together right, we could be facing another round of strong to severe storms during this time. Some of what happens tomorrow will depend on the evolution of tonight’s storms. So, please check back for the latest on Sunday.

We start the workweek dry and somewhat cooler on Monday, then turn unseasonably hot on Tuesday. A storm chance Tuesday night ushers in cooler temperatures to end the week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.