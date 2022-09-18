Some severe storms possible Saturday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered storms in central Iowa have turned severe on Saturday evening, which could move into portions of eastern Iowa.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of the state on Saturday, including several counties in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. For updates on that watch, check our severe weather alerts page.

Widespread thunderstorms have developed in Iowa, especially south of U.S. Highway 20. Several of these have produced incidences of large hail of at least quarter-sized. Hail is the biggest threat with the storms late this evening into the nighttime hours, with damaging winds a secondary threat. Tornadoes are unlikely.

Heavy rainfall is also possible with storms, especially in areas that see repeated development. Areas of flash flooding could develop if that occurs, though the overall odds of that are low, as well.

Storms will likely wind down somewhat through the morning hours on Sunday. Additional storm development is possible later on Sunday afternoon into the evening, especially south of Highway 20 again. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.