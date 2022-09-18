Severe weather possible on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The First Alert Storm Team is watching for strong to severe storms that are possible Sunday evening and Sunday night. A cold front, sitting over Northwestern Iowa Sunday morning is going to move through the state, ushering in showers and storms.

Storms are expected to develop along and south of Highway 30 by 8 p.m. in areas west of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. Storms will then move east reaching Cedar Rapids and Iowa City by 9 p.m. before gradually moving east towards the Mississippi River. Storms are expected to exit Eastern Iowa by midnight. Potential threats with the storms include large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Heavy rainfall is also possible with these storms with accumulations ranging from 1 inch to half an inch possible through Monday.

Since this is an overnight event, it’s important to have a way to get warnings that will be able to wake you up. One tool is your First Alert Weather App as long as notifications are turned on, your phone is charged, and not on silent. You can also get alerts with a NOAA Weather Radio.

