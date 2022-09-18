Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Psychological distress linked to long COVID, study says

A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety,...
A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness, you may be at a higher risk of developing long COVID-19.

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry said people with common psychiatric issues could have up to a 50% higher risk of longer-term COVID-related symptoms.

This includes breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

Researchers looked at medical data from nearly 55,000 people.

Scientists say they adjusted for demographics, body weight, smoking statues and medical history.

Researchers say participants with two or more types of psychological distress had the higher risk.

One of the authors of the study said your immune system doesn’t work as well against targets like viruses and bacteria when you’re depressed or anxious.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 staff members from the same Iowa school have been diagnosed with breast cancer in less than...
12 staff members from same Iowa school diagnosed with breast cancer in less than 10 years
A message on the video screen at Kinnick Stadium urging spectators to evacuate seating areas...
Lightning puts Hawkeyes on hold multiple times in Kinnick Stadium
Centerville Police Officer fired
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation
Remains of a structure fire outside of Coggon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to...
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested

Latest News

New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees
New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strike Puerto Rico just two days before the anniversary of...
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico
This photo provided by Hualien County fire department show firefighters in the search for...
Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan