Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees

New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees
New model to enlist regular Americans to resettle refugees(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With refugee resettlement agencies overwhelmed after being gutted by the Trump administration, thousands of Americans heeded the call to help Afghans restart their lives in far-flung towns across the United States with little to no immigrant populations.

Now the Biden administration is expected to turn the experiment into a permanent program that will allow everyday Americans to resettle people displaced from a slew of countries. Experts say the private sponsorship model could transform the way America resettles refugees and ensure the doors remain open no matter who is elected to office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 staff members from the same Iowa school have been diagnosed with breast cancer in less than...
12 staff members from same Iowa school diagnosed with breast cancer in less than 10 years
A message on the video screen at Kinnick Stadium urging spectators to evacuate seating areas...
Lightning puts Hawkeyes on hold multiple times in Kinnick Stadium
Centerville Police Officer fired
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation
Remains of a structure fire outside of Coggon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to...
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strike Puerto Rico just two days before the anniversary of...
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico
President Joe Biden gives brief remarks on the Queen and shares a memory of her.
President Biden remarks on Queen Elizabeth II
Antonio Miller was arrested on Sept. 16 in connection with the death of Tina Case.
Police: 25-year-old charged with shooting, killing woman in her own driveway
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Bidens among thousands to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Aug. 11, 2020,...
Report: Some census takers who fudged data didn’t get fired