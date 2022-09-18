Show You Care
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids

Person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash.
Person seriously hurt in motorcycle crash.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.

One person was hurt in the crash. Officials described their injuries as serious.

No other information was provided.

