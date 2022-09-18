Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.

One person was hurt in the crash. Officials described their injuries as serious.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.