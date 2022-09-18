Lightning puts Hawkeyes on hold in Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Lightning strikes near Kinnick Stadium caused a lengthy delay to a game being played there on Saturday night.

The game was delayed at around 8:43 p.m. by officials when lightning was detected within eight miles of the stadium. NCAA rules suggest that play should be suspended when lightning occurs within that range, with play to resume no sooner than 30 minutes after the last strike in that radius.

Fans were directed to evacuate seating at Kinnick Stadium to nearby areas of substantial shelter.

University of Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz, center, and the Iowa Hawkeyes leave the field at Kinnick Stadium due to lightning in the area on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Scott Saville/KCRG)

Iowa led Nevada 17-0 at the time of suspension in the third quarter. Play was anticipated to resume near 10:00 p.m., pending further lightning in the area.

