Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Lightning puts Hawkeyes on hold in Kinnick Stadium

A message on the video screen at Kinnick Stadium urging spectators to evacuate seating areas...
A message on the video screen at Kinnick Stadium urging spectators to evacuate seating areas due to lightning nearby on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.(Scott Saville/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Lightning strikes near Kinnick Stadium caused a lengthy delay to a game being played there on Saturday night.

The game was delayed at around 8:43 p.m. by officials when lightning was detected within eight miles of the stadium. NCAA rules suggest that play should be suspended when lightning occurs within that range, with play to resume no sooner than 30 minutes after the last strike in that radius.

Fans were directed to evacuate seating at Kinnick Stadium to nearby areas of substantial shelter.

University of Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz, center, and the Iowa Hawkeyes leave the...
University of Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz, center, and the Iowa Hawkeyes leave the field at Kinnick Stadium due to lightning in the area on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.(Scott Saville/KCRG)

Iowa led Nevada 17-0 at the time of suspension in the third quarter. Play was anticipated to resume near 10:00 p.m., pending further lightning in the area.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 staff members from the same Iowa school have been diagnosed with breast cancer in less than...
12 staff members from same Iowa school diagnosed with breast cancer in less than 10 years
Noreen Bush
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
Centerville Police Officer fired
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation
A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to...
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested

Latest News

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect for the pink-shaded counties, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Some severe storms possible Saturday evening
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
One killed in Waterloo crash
Remains of a structure fire outside of Coggon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
A delicious apple treat is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
A delicious apple recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment