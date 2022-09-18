Intense storms possible for portions of eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are likely to develop in portions of eastern Iowa on Sunday evening, with severe weather looking increasingly likely.

Areas favored for storm development will be along and south of U.S. Highway 20, with the highest risk placed along and south of Interstate 80. Any storm that develops on Sunday evening will carry the risk for large hail (with some very large at 2 inches in diameter or more), tornadoes, and damaging winds.

Storms will likely form in central Iowa between 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. this evening, then expand and shift east and southeast. Storms will intensify quickly, turning severe and sustaining themselves past sunset. Eventually, the strongest storms will move into west central Illinois out of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, but some additional storms could backbuild into southeast Iowa through the night. These storms would continue to have a threat of severe weather.

An unusually warm and moist air mass for late September is in place across the Midwest, reflecting an atmosphere that’s a bit more summer-like than that of early Fall. However, mid- to upper-level winds will be closer to being appropriate for the season, providing another necessary ingredient for storms to stay organized and intense.

Make sure to stay weather aware through the evening. If you have a garage or covered parking, make sure to park your vehicle there this evening to prevent hail damage. Pay attention to updates on KCRG.com, KCRG-TV9, our social media pages, and the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App. Have multiple ways to receive warnings through the evening; a NOAA weather radio along with our smartphone app and TV/radio are all good choices, and are even stronger at keeping you safe when combined.

If a warning is issued for your area, heed it. Seek shelter indoors, preferably in the most interior room on the lowest floor of your home. Stay away from windows. Cover your body with pillows or blankets, especially if in a tornado warning, and stay in your safe place until the warning for your area expires or is canceled. Put on a pair of shoes before going to your safe place, and grab a bike helmet to protect your head if you have one handy.

Fortunately, after tonight’s round of storms, we’ll catch a break for a quiet start to the work week. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, but increase into the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday. More Fall-like weather will move in for most of the rest of the week, from Wednesday onward.

