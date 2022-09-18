Show You Care
Hawkeyes take the win over Nevada 27-0 after three lightning delays

By Scott Saville
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With a few snags along the way, the Iowa Hawkeyes were able to take home the win this week defeating Nevada 27 to zero.

After three lightning delays and seven hours, this game didn’t end until 1:40 am. But whatever it takes for a win. And there was plenty of time to play some cards.

“Somebody brought cards from the hotel room last night. Guys were doing all kinds of things it was kind of interesting,” said Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Head Coach.

“Guys are playing cards I was playing games on my phone with the guys. Anything you can do to keep your mind free it’s good. You have to protect your focus you only have so much,” said Spencer Petras, Iowa Quarterback. “It did. I was joking around when we get back out, The fourth time yet felt like Covid. It’s weird,” he said.

“You got 60 minutes broken down over seven hours. It is not easy to do. Defensively you all saw the game. Guys really played a great game they were aggressive. First half I thought we had a little rhythm offensively. Run game wasn’t perfect, but we did some better things so that was encouraging. I’m happy about that,” said Ferentz.

“I have to say This is the first time I have been at Kinnick stadium at 2:40 am. Kirk Ferentz said he’s only been up this late one time and that was a waffle house in Atlanta but he wouldn’t go into details,” said Scott Saville.

