5 years after Maria, reconstruction drags on in Puerto Rico

LOÍZA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nearly five years have passed since Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of 3.2 million people. But thousands of homes and roads have yet to be fixed or rebuilt — and a new storm is projected to strike on Sunday.

The government has completed only 21% of more than 5,500 post-hurricane projects and some municipalities report that not a single project has begun. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says officials focused on recovery and emergency repairs for the first three years after Maria. She says reconstruction will take time because authorities want to ensure new structures can withstand stronger hurricanes.

