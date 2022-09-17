Show You Care
Tenn. men rob Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, stealing new car

Collierville Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Collierville police are attempting to locate four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership, Thursday after two men held an employee at gunpoint.

The four suspects arrived at the dealership Thursday afternoon, police say.

A store employee told police that two of the suspects attempted to take a new GLC300 from the dealership’s mechanic bay, so the employee interfered.

As the employee approached one of the men, the suspect pulled out a pistol and threatened the employee.

The two suspects then drove off in the GLC300.

The dealership was able to track the vehicle’s location where it was unoccupied.

The employee described one suspect as a man wearing yellow gloves and a black hoodie with the white Nike logo “all over.”

He described the second suspect, who threatened him, wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, and a black face mask.

The other two suspects were both described by police as wearing black hoodies and black face masks.

The case is an active investigation.

Those with information are asked to call Collierville Police Investigations at 901-457-2520.

