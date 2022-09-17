Show You Care
Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers and storms are expected in Eastern Iowa this morning. If you’re headed out for the Downtown Cedar Rapids Farmers Market, watch the radar and head inside if you hear thunder. Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the 60s and 70s.

Storms are expected to continue this afternoon. Isolated severe storms are possible. However, the better chance for severe weather is expected to stay in south central Iowa. The main hazards are wind and hail. Saturday’s highs will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Storm chances continue through the evening and overnight hours.

Most of Sunday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 80s. However, storms are possible again Sunday evening and overnight. Sunday’s storms could become strong to severe, with tornadoes, hail, and wind possible.

The first half of the upcoming workweek looks hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. However, cooler temperatures are expected Thursday just in time for the Autumnal Equinox.

