One killed in Waterloo crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a crash involving one vehicle in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive. Officials arrived and found the only person in the vehicle dead at the scene.

No other information was made available by police. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

