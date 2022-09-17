Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

One killed in Waterloo crash

The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo police logo.(Waterloo Police)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a crash involving one vehicle in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive. Officials arrived and found the only person in the vehicle dead at the scene.

No other information was made available by police. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 staff members from the same Iowa school have been diagnosed with breast cancer in less than...
12 staff members from same Iowa school diagnosed with breast cancer in less than 10 years
Noreen Bush
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
Centerville Police Officer fired
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation
A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to...
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested

Latest News

Remains of a structure fire outside of Coggon on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
A delicious apple treat is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
A delicious apple recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
In Yemen, Queen’s death recalls memories of colonial past
In Yemen, Queen’s death recalls memories of colonial past
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side