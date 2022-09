AMES, Iowa (AP) - Hunter Dekkers threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns as Iowa State rolled past Ohio 43-10 and improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2012.

Dekkers completed 28 of 36 passes and ran for a touchdown. The first-year starter now has thrown for eight touchdowns and 748 total yards.

