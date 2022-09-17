Inmate convicted of assault escapes on work release

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, an inmate failed to report to the Dubuque Work Release facility as required.

Police are on the lookout for 26-year-old Naomi Christine Oline who was first admitted to the work release facility on August 8th, 2022. She is 5′4” and weighs 193 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.