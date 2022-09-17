Show You Care
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday.

Firefighters and Deputies learned that Todd and Dawn Carrothers, the property owners, had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The Carrothers advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.

No one was injured in the incident and the Coggon Fire Chief says that there was nothing suspicious about the fire.

