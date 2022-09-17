Show You Care
Dubuque hosts community bike ride to teach street policy

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque hosted a community bicycle ride on Friday aimed to teach people about the city’s complete street policy.

The ride was designed to help make drivers and cyclists comfortable sharing the road together.

It also promoted more environmentally friendly transportation - as the city tries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

