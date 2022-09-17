Show You Care
A delicious apple recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious apple recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Apples

Health Benefits

  • Your Head: Fresh apples and apple juice may improve cognition, reduce hallmark signs of Alzheimer’s and improve mood.
  • Your Heart: The soluble fiber found in apples, known as pectin, builds up in your digestive tract and helps rid your body’s cholesterol.
  • Your Lungs: Eating at least five apples per week has been found to help lower the risk of respiratory disease. The antioxidants found in apples protect your body from damaging oxidation.
  • Your Waistline: One medium apple contains five grams of fiber – more than most cereals. Dietary fiber aids in digestion and helps keep you full, promoting weight loss.
  • Your Colon: The pectin in apples has also been shown to promote butyrate – a fatty acid that plays a role in colon health.  This combination also significantly reduces the growth of pre-cancerous and tumor cells.

Caramel Apple Bar

Ingredients

  • Caramel sauce
  • Nutella or melted chocolate
  • Mini marshmallows
  • M&Ms
  • Shredded coconut
  • Peanuts
  • Assorted crushed candies

Directions

1. Use a melon baller to cut bite size balls from your apple.

2. Put the apple on a toothpick.

3. Dip the apple in the caramel sauce. Make sure the side with skin is facing up when you dip the apple.

3. Sprinkle on your toppings.

