A delicious apple recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious apple recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Apples

Health Benefits

Your Head: Fresh apples and apple juice may improve cognition, reduce hallmark signs of Alzheimer’s and improve mood.

Your Heart: The soluble fiber found in apples, known as pectin, builds up in your digestive tract and helps rid your body’s cholesterol.

Your Lungs: Eating at least five apples per week has been found to help lower the risk of respiratory disease. The antioxidants found in apples protect your body from damaging oxidation.

Your Waistline: One medium apple contains five grams of fiber – more than most cereals. Dietary fiber aids in digestion and helps keep you full, promoting weight loss.