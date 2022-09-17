A delicious apple recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious apple recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Apples
Health Benefits
- Your Head: Fresh apples and apple juice may improve cognition, reduce hallmark signs of Alzheimer’s and improve mood.
- Your Heart: The soluble fiber found in apples, known as pectin, builds up in your digestive tract and helps rid your body’s cholesterol.
- Your Lungs: Eating at least five apples per week has been found to help lower the risk of respiratory disease. The antioxidants found in apples protect your body from damaging oxidation.
- Your Waistline: One medium apple contains five grams of fiber – more than most cereals. Dietary fiber aids in digestion and helps keep you full, promoting weight loss.
- Your Colon: The pectin in apples has also been shown to promote butyrate – a fatty acid that plays a role in colon health. This combination also significantly reduces the growth of pre-cancerous and tumor cells.
Caramel Apple Bar
Ingredients
- Caramel sauce
- Nutella or melted chocolate
- Mini marshmallows
- M&Ms
- Shredded coconut
- Peanuts
- Assorted crushed candies
Directions
1. Use a melon baller to cut bite size balls from your apple.
2. Put the apple on a toothpick.
3. Dip the apple in the caramel sauce. Make sure the side with skin is facing up when you dip the apple.
3. Sprinkle on your toppings.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.