Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids.

“A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to sleep on,” he said. “They’re not realizing the difficulties that homeless people go through.”

Morse said he was seeking help for his mental health, which was what he said led him to be homeless in the first place. He said Willis Dady then helped get him the resources he needed.

“Wes Shirley of Willis Dady left his card,” he said. “I reached out, and he asked if I was a veteran. I told him I was, and he reached out to his veteran contact to see if I qualified for Supportive Services for Veteran Families.”

He said SSVF was paying his rent into October. He was over the moon about having a place to call his own and a job, but he wanted those in a similar situation to the one he once was to see his story and know they, too, can make it.

“People can get off the streets if they find the right resources,’ Morse said. “They can make it.”

Though he felt like he was starting to get his feet back under him, he said there was still a lot of work to do to be fully stable.

“It’s ongoing,” said Morse. “The fight to not be homeless anymore will go on forever.”

