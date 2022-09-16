Show You Care
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced

A list from the company shows two of the four Bed Bath & Beyond stores in eastern Iowa that are closing.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close.

The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa.

Last month, the company announced plans to close 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its staff.

The list of stores expected to close does not indicate when the closures will happen.

