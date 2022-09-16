Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close.

The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa.

Last month, the company announced plans to close 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its staff.

The list of stores expected to close does not indicate when the closures will happen.

