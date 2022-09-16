Person dies in multi-vehicular accident in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:03 pm, the Iowa State Patrol was called to a construction zone near mile marker 69 on I-380 for a report of a crash.

Investigators say a 2020 Ford was slowing down for traffic ahead when a motorcyclist behind them lost control of their vehicle while attempting to slow down. The motorcycle slid into the back of the Ford. They say a 2018 Dodge Ram behind the motorcycle also attempted to slow down but was unable to avoid striking the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Ethen Edge.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

