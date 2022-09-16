New Solon Fire Department to open within weeks

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Exactly one year to the date of a ground breaking, city officials confirm the new Solon Fire Department should be complete in just weeks.

“We are down to some of the punch-list items. Some dry wall painting issues, we’re working on finalizing some of the electrical connections,” said Public Works Director, Scott Kleppe.

The new space will include a bigger garage, multiple bunk rooms, and an emergency shelter/weight room.

Equipment, vehicles, and gear cramped into the current space, originally built in 1959 and meant to last only 20 years.

“They outgrew that facility years ago. This is top of the line and this should provide them enough growth for many years to come,” said Kleppe.

With supply chain issues impacting projects nationwide, Kleppe says Solon had to wait nine months for the new generator to arrive. But the project stayed mostly on time.

There’s still no immediate urgency to get into the building, but the excitement is building.

“We just want to make sure everything is right and how we, how they want it before we take occupancy,” said Kleppe.

It is likely that all construction will be done within the next 4 weeks, then they will move everything from the old building to this one.

Their goal is to have those fire fighters in this new facility within the first week of November.

