Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son

Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal...
Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal abuse, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 15-year-old son in 2020 pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge.

Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal abuse, a Class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison.

She will be sentenced Dec. 5. Keim remains free on bond, court records show.

Moline officers were contacted on Nov. 3, 2020, by the emergency department of a local hospital after Joseph “J.J.” Hammond Jr., who was severely disabled, was taken to the facility for emergency care, police said.

Police said hospital staff found Hammond to be extremely dehydrated, emaciated, and had severe open wounds that had not been adequately treated.

He went into cardiopulmonary arrest and later died at the hospital and the police department, Rock Island County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation.

The investigation included numerous interviews, consultations with medical professionals, and an in-depth examination of the child’s medical records and past medical treatment, according to police.

Police said the investigation found a consistent pattern of medical and physical neglect, which led to Hammond’s death. An autopsy determined he died from complications from chronic malnutrition and dehydration due to underlying physical neglect.

Keim was arrested in March 2021. She was released from the Rock Island County Jail in September 2021 after posting $50,000, court records show.

Her husband, Justin Keim, 34, was charged in March 2021 with criminal abuse or neglect of a disabled person, a Class 2 felony.

He has a pretrial conference Oct. 13 and also remains free on bond.

Keim, 32, is charged with Criminal Abuse or Neglect of a Disabled Person.
Keim, 32, is charged with Criminal Abuse or Neglect of a Disabled Person.(Moline PD/KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
Company operating in Iowa diverts turbine blades from landfills through recycling.
Company operating in Iowa diverts turbine blades from landfills through recycling
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of...
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool

Latest News

(MGN graphic)
Cedar Falls police arrest man after alleged burglary at Taco Johns
For the first time, we're hearing from an inmate who stepped in when two employees were being...
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
Drastic changes are coming to several clubs at Iowa State University.
Drastic changes coming to some Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced