Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to steal thousands of dollars.

Investigators said Ionel Iancu, 54, of Glendale, Arizona, is in custody in Dubuque County. He is charged with “ongoing criminal conduct.”

Investigators said he was part of a team of people who stole credit card information at a bank ATM in Dubuque in 2018.

The theft happened at two Dupaco Community Credit Union locations, including the one on Flint Hill Drive and another on Hillcrest Road.

Officials said he used a card reader that captures debit card information, as well as a small camera that captured a customer’s four-digit pin number.

In total, he’s accused of stealing more than $30,000.

