Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested

A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to steal thousands of dollars.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to steal thousands of dollars.

Investigators said Ionel Iancu, 54, of Glendale, Arizona, is in custody in Dubuque County. He is charged with “ongoing criminal conduct.”

Investigators said he was part of a team of people who stole credit card information at a bank ATM in Dubuque in 2018.

The theft happened at two Dupaco Community Credit Union locations, including the one on Flint Hill Drive and another on Hillcrest Road.

Officials said he used a card reader that captures debit card information, as well as a small camera that captured a customer’s four-digit pin number.

In total, he’s accused of stealing more than $30,000.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
Company operating in Iowa diverts turbine blades from landfills through recycling.
Company operating in Iowa diverts turbine blades from landfills through recycling
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of...
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool

Latest News

A fire in July forced the temporary closure of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library.
Downtown Cedar Rapids library to close for three days amid final restoration work
Bob and Joan with Culver's Garden Center and Greenhouse give tips on planting trees and taking...
Culver's on planting trees and taking care of them
Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The...
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state
A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to...
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested