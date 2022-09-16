LeVar Woods continues to help Hawkeyes shine on special teams

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s a reason the Iowa football team has earned back-to-back Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors. That’s largely due to their guy running the unit.

Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods continues to help the Hawkeyes dominate the third phase of the game. It starts with punter Tory Taylor pinning opponents deep in their own zone and stretches to Lukas Van Ness blocking punts to give the Iowa offense good field position to start their drive. Under Woods, the special teams unit helps contribute to Iowa’s success year after year.

“The way that he runs the special teams - everybody on the team has an opportunity to contribute on special teams. I talk to the guys about playing in the NFL all the time, not that it’s the end goal, but there’s only 53 guys on those rosters. Of those 53 guys, only 48 get to dress. If you’re not Aaron Donald or Khalil Mack, then you’re probably contributing on special teams when you’re at that level. That’s the message that I want to get to my guys. You may not be defensive end one two, or three, but there’s an opportunity for you to make an impact on this team on special teams,” Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell said.

“His energy in special teams meetings, his energy on the field, his energy in his office when people come and meet with him - it’s just always at max,” senior linebacker Seth Benson said. “Then, it’s his attention to detail. He’ll text guys all the time, tell them to come see him in his office on one little detail. He just prepares everyone for every little detail, every scenario that can happen. Then, you see the results on Saturday,” he added.

Benson believes Woods could also be a great head coach, if that’s what he wants to do.

Iowa hosts Nevada Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:40 P.M.

