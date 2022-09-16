Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

LeVar Woods continues to help Hawkeyes shine on special teams

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s a reason the Iowa football team has earned back-to-back Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors. That’s largely due to their guy running the unit.

Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods continues to help the Hawkeyes dominate the third phase of the game. It starts with punter Tory Taylor pinning opponents deep in their own zone and stretches to Lukas Van Ness blocking punts to give the Iowa offense good field position to start their drive. Under Woods, the special teams unit helps contribute to Iowa’s success year after year.

“The way that he runs the special teams - everybody on the team has an opportunity to contribute on special teams. I talk to the guys about playing in the NFL all the time, not that it’s the end goal, but there’s only 53 guys on those rosters. Of those 53 guys, only 48 get to dress. If you’re not Aaron Donald or Khalil Mack, then you’re probably contributing on special teams when you’re at that level. That’s the message that I want to get to my guys. You may not be defensive end one two, or three, but there’s an opportunity for you to make an impact on this team on special teams,” Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell said.

“His energy in special teams meetings, his energy on the field, his energy in his office when people come and meet with him - it’s just always at max,” senior linebacker Seth Benson said. “Then, it’s his attention to detail. He’ll text guys all the time, tell them to come see him in his office on one little detail. He just prepares everyone for every little detail, every scenario that can happen. Then, you see the results on Saturday,” he added.

Benson believes Woods could also be a great head coach, if that’s what he wants to do.

Iowa hosts Nevada Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:40 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Pieper Lewis appears in a Polk County courtroom in Wednesday, September 8, 2022.
GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis raises more than enough to cover restitution in less than 24 hours
Police Generic
One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced Eve Jimenez, 8, of Davenport,...
Davenport 8-year-old to serve as Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kid Captain Saturday against Nevada
Lukas Van Ness impressing coaching staff with versatility on defense and special teams
Lukas Van Ness impressing coaching staff with versatility on defense and special teams
Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge talks with tight end Sam LaPorta (84) before an NCAA college...
Offense or defense? Some assistants benefit from doing both
Ferentz says, at quarterback, “no matter who’s in there we’ve got some challenges”
Ferentz says, at quarterback, “no matter who’s in there we’ve got some challenges”