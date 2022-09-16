Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

A June style of weekend ahead, watch for scattered storms

Plan on another warm one this afternoon. An isolated shower can't be ruled out over our northwest zone.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another warm one with highs into the 80s all across eastern Iowa. There are showers off to the west this morning and while these may pose a low threat to our northwest zone, the remainder of the area will stay dry and quiet through the evening hours. Going into the weekend, scattered storms are still on track. Given that this pattern will have a June look and feel to it, most of the storm chances will be in the overnight and morning hours, with substantial lulls in the activity expected each afternoon. This being said, any storm complex that develops overnight this weekend will carry the potential for heavy rainfall. Early next week, the warmth continues with highs pushing 90 by Tuesday. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
Company operating in Iowa diverts turbine blades from landfills through recycling.
Company operating in Iowa diverts turbine blades from landfills through recycling
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Experts believe Pieper should have never been charged

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, September 16th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, September 15
First Alert Forecast
Summer Hangs On
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, September 15