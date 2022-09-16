Dubuque man arrested after exposing himself to mother and her children

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 2nd at approximately 4:00 pm, officials responded to a report of indecent exposure near the intersection of Osage and Seippel Rd.

Police say a woman was walking on Seippel Rd with her 2 & 3-year-old daughters when a Gold Chrysler Town and Country Minivan pulled up to the nearby intersection and waited for them to approach.

The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Robert Bies then yelled something at the woman to get her attention. When she looked at him, she reportedly witnessed him and his fully exposed genitalia masturbating to her and her daughters.

Traffic cameras showed the van in the area at the time.

According to the criminal complaint Bies admitted to police that he exposed himself to the victim.

Bies has been charged with indecent exposure.

