Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest.

The driver (and sole occupant) of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not yet released the driver’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.

