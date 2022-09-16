Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County

At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of...
At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of Highway 3 for a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Investigators say the vehicle struck a house before colliding with a retaining wall and coming to a rest.

The driver (and sole occupant) of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not yet released the driver’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Pieper Lewis appears in a Polk County courtroom in Wednesday, September 8, 2022.
GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis raises more than enough to cover restitution in less than 24 hours
Police Generic
One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked

Latest News

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Ethen Edge.
Person dies in multi-vehicular accident in Black Hawk County
Waterloo Mayor talks next steps in city internet project
Waterloo Mayor talks next steps in city internet project
Waterloo Mayor talks next steps in city internet project
Waterloo Mayor talks next steps in city internet project
Children's hospital
UIHC Children’s Hospital promote reading to babies through Read-a-Thon