Downtown Cedar Rapids library to close for three days amid final restoration work

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will close for three days later this month for final cleaning and restoration work following a fire in July.

Staff with the library said it will close Sept. 28, 29 and 30, which will result in the cancellation of Baby & Toddler Story Time and Chess Club meetings planned for Sept. 28.

However, staff said the library will now no longer close on Nov. 11, which had been planned for an all-staff training day.

The library’s Fourth Avenue entrance has reopened and access to the library Commons has been fully restored.

