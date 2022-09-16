Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Downtown Cedar Rapids library to close for three days amid final restoration work

A fire in July forced the temporary closure of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library.
A fire in July forced the temporary closure of the Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will close for three days later this month for final cleaning and restoration work following a fire in July.

Staff with the library said it will close Sept. 28, 29 and 30, which will result in the cancellation of Baby & Toddler Story Time and Chess Club meetings planned for Sept. 28.

However, staff said the library will now no longer close on Nov. 11, which had been planned for an all-staff training day.

The library’s Fourth Avenue entrance has reopened and access to the library Commons has been fully restored.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
Company operating in Iowa diverts turbine blades from landfills through recycling.
Company operating in Iowa diverts turbine blades from landfills through recycling
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of...
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool

Latest News

A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to...
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested
Bob and Joan with Culver's Garden Center and Greenhouse give tips on planting trees and taking...
Culver's on planting trees and taking care of them
Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours to see Queen Elizabeth The...
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state
A man is in custody, more than four years after investigators say he used a card skimmer to...
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested