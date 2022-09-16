Show You Care
Centerville police officer fired after administrative investigation

Centerville Police Logo
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTERVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, 2022, the Centerville Police Department relieved officer Jacob Downs from duty.

Downs had been employed with Centerville Police since 2017. In a press release, the department stated that the action was taken “at the conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders.”

No other details have been released at this time.

