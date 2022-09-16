Cedar Falls police arrest man after alleged burglary at Taco Johns
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man in Cedar Falls on Thursday night after they say he was identified as the suspect in a burglary at a Taco John’s two days before.
In a press release, police said they were called to the Taco John’s at 6210 University Avenue because of an active alarm at about 12:41 a.m. on Tuesday.
At the restaurant, police said video surveillance showed a White man had entered through a sliding window, checked the cash registers, which were empty, then took an iPad and left the building.
Police later identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jacob Lee. He was arrested and charged with third degree burglary on Thursday night.
