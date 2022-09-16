Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Cedar Falls police arrest man after alleged burglary at Taco Johns

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man in Cedar Falls on Thursday night after they say he was identified as the suspect in a burglary at a Taco John’s two days before.

In a press release, police said they were called to the Taco John’s at 6210 University Avenue because of an active alarm at about 12:41 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the restaurant, police said video surveillance showed a White man had entered through a sliding window, checked the cash registers, which were empty, then took an iPad and left the building.

Police later identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jacob Lee. He was arrested and charged with third degree burglary on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noreen Bush
Cedar Rapids superintendent to take medical leave
Company operating in Iowa diverts turbine blades from landfills through recycling.
Company operating in Iowa diverts turbine blades from landfills through recycling
Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of...
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool

Latest News

Rock Island County court records show Jennifer Renae Keim, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal...
Moline woman pleads guilty in 2020 death of disabled son
For the first time, we're hearing from an inmate who stepped in when two employees were being...
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
Drastic changes are coming to several clubs at Iowa State University.
Drastic changes coming to some Iowa State clubs after fatal crew club accident
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced