Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar River(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place.

The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:

  • Monday, September 19
    • Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions
  • Tuesday, September 20
    • 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane Reductions   
    • 16th Avenue Bridge: Lane Reductions
  • Wednesday, September 21
    • 2nd Avenue Bridge: No Parking on South Side
    • 8th Avenue Bridge: Lane Reductions
  • Thursday, September 22
    • 2nd Avenue Bridge: No Parking on North Side 
    • 3rd Avenue Bridge: Narrowed Travel Lanes

To receive text alerts on road impacts, please visit www.cityofcr.com/subscribe.

For an additional list of road closures please check: Daily Traffic Report

