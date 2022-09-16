Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place.
The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:
- Monday, September 19
- Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions
- Tuesday, September 20
- 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane Reductions
- 16th Avenue Bridge: Lane Reductions
- Wednesday, September 21
- 2nd Avenue Bridge: No Parking on South Side
- 8th Avenue Bridge: Lane Reductions
- Thursday, September 22
- 2nd Avenue Bridge: No Parking on North Side
- 3rd Avenue Bridge: Narrowed Travel Lanes
