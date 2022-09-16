Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place.

The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:

Monday, September 19 Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions

Tuesday, September 20 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane Reductions 16th Avenue Bridge: Lane Reductions

Wednesday, September 21 2nd Avenue Bridge: No Parking on South Side 8th Avenue Bridge: Lane Reductions

Thursday, September 22 2nd Avenue Bridge: No Parking on North Side 3rd Avenue Bridge: Narrowed Travel Lanes



To receive text alerts on road impacts, please visit www.cityofcr.com/subscribe.

