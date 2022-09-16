Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say

A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old child who was in her care.(Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi say a babysitter has been arrested in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Makallie Durham is facing charges that include capital murder and felony child abuse.

WMC reports deputies were called to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth on Tuesday evening where a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive and an injured 11-month-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said both children were taken to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. However, the boy died, and the girl remained hospitalized.

Investigators found that the two children were in the care of a babysitter, later identified as Durham.

Deputies said Durham also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Corinth.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the details of what led up to the child’s death that evening.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Pieper Lewis appears in a Polk County courtroom in Wednesday, September 8, 2022.
GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis raises more than enough to cover restitution in less than 24 hours
Police Generic
One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked

Latest News

PUBLIC INSTRUCTION DEBATE
PUBLIC INSTRUCTION DEBATE
At approximately 3:16 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10800 block of...
Driver dies after striking house in Dubuque County
The driver was identified as 24-year-old Ethen Edge.
Person dies in multi-vehicular accident in Black Hawk County
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants