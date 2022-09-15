Winner of ‘Race for the Space’ Program in Cedar Rapids announced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced that Mohamed Nasraddin with the KETO Kitchen, is the official winner of the Race for Space Program.

Three finalists pitched their business idea at a Shark Tank-style event with Nasraddin taking home a check for $20,000, a $7,500 credit towards architectural design services and buildout support, an 8-week owner education course, and a one-year membership to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.

The KETO Kitchen is a restaurant that offers food that accommodates many different lifestyles and diets, including KETO, gluten-free, whole 30, paleo, vegetarian, vegan, and low-carb. There are very few restaurants that offer options like these, particularly for those with Celiac disease.

“This money will allow us to open our ground zero location in downtown Cedar Rapids,” said Nasraddin. “Using our meal prep services, we are excited for the ability to impact thousands of lives locally and nationally.”

In addition to the KETO Kitchen, both runners-up also received a $10,000 check to go towards rent and build-out of their businesses.

Darcel Pledge with ExCel Childcare Services aims to provide quality childcare blended with an authentic educational experience for all students. Its mission is to promote and foster developmental growth for each child in the areas of childhood literacy and social-emotional behavioral skills.

Darryl English with WeDream Cyber Café is a gaming café that focuses on providing an environment where gamers can meet, play games, and enjoy themselves. Their focus is to provide e-sport team-based events, cyber security educational classes, and technical project-based learning.

Each finalist will get to choose which of the five different properties that are up for grabs, they would like their business to call home to.

You can find more information about the ‘Race for Space’ program and the businesses at https://www.raceforthespacecr.org/

