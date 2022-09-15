Waterloo Mayor talks next steps in city internet project

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, voters in Waterloo decided the city should borrow $20 million to form its own broadband network.

It’s a project that dates back to 2005 when residents in Waterloo first voted for a municipal telecom. Now, the city officially has the support for a referendum to go toward it.

“The project will probably be over $100 million, but between some grant funds and between this referendum where voters supported it and other sources of income, we’ll be able to do the project,” said Mayor Quentin Hart.

Mayor Hart adds that it’s an opportunity for Waterloo to become a ‘smart city’ with connected services.

The $20 million will be used to fund a fiber optic backbone and related infrastructure, equipment and facilities. The remaining nearly $100 million will come from other avenues, but won’t impact property taxes.

“The hope is that a lot of these things will be paid with user fees from the telecom when we’re actually up and start connecting people,” said Hart.

Other sources of funding will come through grants, potential Tax Increment Financing revenues and more.

The design is complete which means the city is now looking to get a bid for the project this fall.

“We believe totally connecting this entire community is about a three year process,” said Hart.

Construction will likely begin in the spring.

