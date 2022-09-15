Warm weather continues, chance of rain by the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another warm day in the 80s across eastern Iowa. Look for some beautiful sunrises and sunsets again as a combination of smoke and cirrus clouds move across the area. The smoke layer is aloft, so no air quality issues are expected here. Looking ahead, a slow-moving system is still on track to affect our weather this weekend. Given the summertime airmass, some of the rainfall totals may be pretty good, especially the farther north you go. Look for the warmth to continue into early next week with highs well into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.