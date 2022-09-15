Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Voting opens for Blank Park Zoo’s giraffe calf name

Des Moines Blank Park Zoo has welcomed a new baby giraffe.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines last week.

Staff with the zoo said they selected a few favorite options, and now it’s time for the public to vote on the final decision.

The choices are:

  • Mosi - meaning ‘first born’
  • Bakari – meaning ‘hopeful, promising’
  • Ikemba (Kemba) - meaning ‘strength of a nation,’ ‘power of the people,’ ‘full of faith’
  • Tajiri – meaning ‘hope, confidence, wealthy’

Voting will be open through noon Sept. 23., with the name announcement planned for Sept. 26.

Click here to vote.

People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born...
People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines last week.(Blank Park Zoo)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Pieper Lewis appears in a Polk County courtroom in Wednesday, September 8, 2022.
GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis raises more than enough to cover restitution in less than 24 hours
Police Generic
One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked
Chains Interrupted CEO said Pieper Lewis was following a known path to being trafficked

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced Eve Jimenez, 8, of Davenport,...
Davenport 8-year-old to serve as Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kid Captain Saturday against Nevada
Crime tape and police lights
Iowa law enforcement investigating death in Norwalk
President Biden's approval rate rises
Attorney's for Tyson Foods are asking the court to throw out wrongful death lawsuits.
Tyson Foods asks court to dismiss wrongful death lawsuits