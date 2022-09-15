Show You Care
Trial set for Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect

Dimione Walker
Dimione Walker(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the man charged with killing Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge back in April is set.

Dimione Walker was booked into the Linn County Jail on September 2nd, nearly four months after the deadly shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge where three people died and nine others were injured.

Walker was originally arrested on April 18th near Chicago in connection to the Taboo nightclub shooting. Since then, he was being held in Illinois on a separate charge of parole violation for possession of a weapon. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said his office had to obtain a governor’s warrant to bring Walker back to Iowa.

Walker is facing a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting 25-year-old Michael Valentine. He’s facing several other charges, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm. He has also demanded his right to a speedy trial.

His trial is set for October 7th, 2022.

Timothy Rush, 32, has also been arrested. Rush faces multiple charges, including two charges of second-degree murder for the deaths of Marvin Cox and Nicole Owens.

