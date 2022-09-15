Show You Care
Summer Hangs On

By Joe Winters
Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the week has progressed we have warmed and Friday will be no exception. After a mild night look for a partly cloudy and breezy day. Highs climb into the middle to upper 80s. Shower and storm chances continue to be with us for the weekend. Early Saturday is the first chance with a more widespread chance later on Saturday into Sunday. The summertime feel continues through the early part of next week. Have a great night!

