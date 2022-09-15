Summer Hangs On

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the week has progressed we have warmed and Friday will be no exception. After a mild night look for a partly cloudy and breezy day. Highs climb into the middle to upper 80s. Shower and storm chances continue to be with us for the weekend. Early Saturday is the first chance with a more widespread chance later on Saturday into Sunday. The summertime feel continues through the early part of next week. Have a great night!

