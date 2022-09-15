Show You Care
Man cited after rear-ending school bus, no students on board

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputies in Dubuque County said a 53-year-old man rear ended a Western Dubuque school bus Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at Highway 151 and Monastery Road at about 3:18 p.m.

Deputies said the bus driver had parked the vehicle about three feet off the roadway on Monastery Road to check the bus after having dropped off the last student.

Deputies said the 53-year-old driver lost control of his van, crossing the highway from Skyline Road and rear-ended the bus, which did not have any students on board.

The damage to the bus was estimated at about $12,000, but it remained driveable.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for using an electronic device while driving and failure to maintain control.

