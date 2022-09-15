Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Lukas Van Ness impressing coaching staff with versatility on defense and special teams

By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sophomore Lukas Van Ness is an paragon of what an Iowa defensive player can do.

Coaches ask players to line up on defense and special teams, and Van Ness has been doing both.

“He’s doing some really good things for us defensively whether he’s playing snaps for us inside, outside obviously he’s made his contribution on special teams.,” said defensive line coach Kelvin Bell.

Van Ness blocked two punts last Saturday, tying an Iowa record. He’s got a lot on his plate, playing defensive tackle, defense end and special teams, but Kelvin Bell said he’s worthy.

“He’s got an incredible load on him but it wouldn’t be there if they guy couldn’t handle it,” Bell said. “Just being able to play up and down the line of scrimmage helps me with depth. The impact that he’s having from a special teams standpoint, you can’t overstate that enough.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Cedar Rapids crash identified
Police Generic
One dead in crash in Cedar Rapids
Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
A federal judge has denied a request that would have temporarily blocked Linn-Mar from...
Federal judge blocks Linn-Mar parents’ lawsuit
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after alledgedly breaking in to his ex-girlfriend’s...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge talks with tight end Sam LaPorta (84) before an NCAA college...
Offense or defense? Some assistants benefit from doing both
Ferentz says, at quarterback, “no matter who’s in there we’ve got some challenges”
Ferentz says, at quarterback, “no matter who’s in there we’ve got some challenges”
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) warms up before the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game...
Petras says ‘it’s business as usual’ after slow start for Iowa Hawkeyes’ offense
Ferentz will "reassess" his starting quarterback
Ferentz will “reassess” his starting quarterback