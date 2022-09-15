Johnson County testing new transportation option to help get people to work

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Testing is underway for a new transportation option in Johnson County. The county is working with Horizons out of Cedar Rapids to test a service that will help people get to work.

The county says there are transportation gaps that are keeping people in Johnson County from getting to their place of employment. For example, there are times when buses aren’t running, or locations where buses don’t go. They’re hoping to be able to fill those gaps with a new solution.

For 28 years the Neighborhood Transportation Service through Horizons has been giving people in the Cedar Rapids area rides. Tabitha Downing has been driving for NTS for 8 years.

”We give rides to and from work, school, training programs and we also subcontract with the city, young parents network, things like that,” Downing explained.

This week and next they’re giving rides in Johnson County as part of the test run there.

”Our research shows there’s people in the community who want to get to work but there’s no way to get them there. On the other side of this there’s businesses and employers looking to hire people,” said Kelly Schneider, Johnson County Mobility Coordinator.

She hopes a system like the one they’re testing out will become a permanent solution in Johnson County. They’re picking up people directly from their homes and taking them to work. All types of riders are participating.

”We see some that are non-English speaking, we have some teenagers that are just starting out for employment for the first time, people with disabilities, or people that maybe aren’t able to give for one reason or another,” said Schneider.

After the testing period data will be gathered with the hopes of running a larger and longer pilot next year.

”I had heard that it’s been about 10 years they’ve been trying to do something like this in Johnson County and we’re finally taking it on and getting it done,” Downing said.

”We have all the puzzle pieces sitting here. We have people that want jobs, and people that don’t have a way to get there and jobs that need filled so I think it’s a really perfect time to invest in a solution,” added Schneider.

During the testing period rides are free. The riders will be interviewed following the 2-week tests and one of the things they will be asked is what type of fee they would be comfortable paying if this were to become a reality.

