Jackson County man taken into custody after pointing handgun at sheriff’s deputy

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in Jackson County was taken into custody after law enforcement said he pointed a handgun at a sheriff’s deputy on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened after deputies said they responded to a call about a man having a mental health crisis at about 12:30 p.m. in the town of Andrew, northeast of Maquoketa.

In a press release, officials said the man’s wife called from a locked bathroom, expressing fear for herself and the man.

Deputies said the man had a knife and had cut his own neck and was making suicidal comments.

When deputies tried to make contact with the man, they said he exited the home and pointed a gun at a deputy.

The deputy reportedly fired a non-lethal weapon at the man, who then retreated back inside the home.

The man later was taken into custody without incident. He was treated by first responders and taken to the hospital.

Investigators said they found an air-pistol and other evidence in the home.

Charges are pending in this case.

