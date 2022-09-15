Show You Care
Iowa law enforcement investigating death in Norwalk

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT
NORWALK, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officers are investigating a death reported in the 600 block of Knoll Drive in Norwalk, Iowa.

Officials said the report came in at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting Norwalk police with the investigation.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

No additional information has been released.

