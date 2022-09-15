Show You Care
Iowa House Democrats unveil policy priorities

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Iowa (KCRG) - With midterm elections less than 2 months away, Iowa House Democrats have released their policy priorities in a new agenda they’re calling “People over Politics.”

Iowa House Democrats are focusing on four main goals: investing in public schools, protecting reproductive freedom, legalizing marijuana, and putting more money in the pockets of Iowans by raising wages and lowering costs. To accomplish those goals, they’re hoping to take steps like expanding access to affordable child care and raising pay for educators.

Governor Kim Reynolds recently asked state courts to allow her to implement a law banning most abortions that a judge permanently blocked in 2019. House Democratic leaders say they not only want to stop a potential ban, but establish the right to abortion in the state constitution.

Melissa Deatsch, Communications Director for House Republicans, released a statement to TV9 responding to the new agenda, saying “House Democrats are the party that voted to keep schools closed, taxes higher, and critical race theory in the classroom. While they’ve pushed an agenda out of touch with Iowans, their numbers in the Iowa House have dwindled. Meanwhile, the Republicans are the party of lowering your taxes, growing your local economy, and defending your freedoms. House Republicans will continue to work on an agenda that’s built on listening to Iowans and acting on their priorities.”

Right now, the Iowa House has 40 Democrats and 60 Republicans. All those seats are up for re-election on November 8th.

