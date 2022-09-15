Show You Care
Foundation 2 Crisis Services receives grant for new facility

Iowa nonprofit human services agency hiring at all locations
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Foundation 2 Crisis Services has been awarded a $500,000 grant to support the renovation of the organization’s future headquarters site.

Approximately $40 million through the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation was awarded to 24 recipients. Foundation 2 Crisis Services is one of two Cedar Rapids nonprofits to receive funding.

Foundation 2 will move into the historic Witwer Building at 305 2nd Ave SE.

“The opportunity to centralize our programs will significantly improve our ability to provide rapid, 24/7 crisis services; increase program collaboration; and ensure the most up-to-date training and support for our crisis care providers,” said Emily Blomme, Foundation 2 Crisis Service CEO. “We greatly appreciate the local and state investments in mental health and crisis services.”

Renovation on the building is expected to start after October 1st and take approximately 9 months to complete.

“We know the need for accessible mental health and crisis support in our communities and across Iowa continues to increase,” Blomme said. “This an important part of ensuring we can continue to provide the life-changing and life-saving care we have for over 50 years.”

